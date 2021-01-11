Clouds linger tonight with chilly temps, Sunshine returns Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A southern winter storm that dropped snow over Northern Alabama and brought a cold rain to the Gulf Coast continues to move away.

All rain will end early in the afternoon setting the stage for a chilly a cloudy evening for the region. North and northwest winds will remain steady. Overcast skies will continue through most of the night withy temperatures slowly, but steadily dropping. Most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the lower and middle 30s Tuesday morning. Some clouds will linger for our eastern communities, but northern and western areas will begin clearing.

Skies will quickly become sunny through the day Tuesday with a lighter wind out of the north. Temperatures will be warmer but remain below average. Afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another weak disturbance will move across the region Wednesday bringing some extra clouds and possibly a stray shower.

Temperatures should finally get back to seasonal levels by Thursday and Friday with highs near 60. Another cold front will sweep across the Gulf Coast Friday bringing a small chance of rain. Temperatures will drop again for the weekend.