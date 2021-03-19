Clouds linger tonight, Dry weather as Spring begins this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cloudy and cool end to this very active weather week. We will see some changes as we enter the weekend.

A large batch of stratocumulus clouds continues to hold strong over the Gulf Coast. This will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. A steady breeze will continue out of the north continuing to usher in cooler air. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the upper 40s along and north of I-10. Lows will fall into the 50s at the coast.

Clouds will continue into the weekend. Saturday will start off mostly cloudy. There could be some sunshine by the second half of the day. Highs will stay below seasonal norms. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s. Winds will become northeasterly. More sunshine is expected Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70.

The pattern will become unsettled again Tuesday through Thursday next week. Models paint in multiple rounds of showers and storms. Severe weather is possible, but exact timing and impacts are uncertain.