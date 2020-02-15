Clouds increase tonight, rain returns tomorrow, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast and happy Saturday!

Today was BEAUTIFUL with sunny skies, dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Tonight we will start to see a pattern shift with increasing clouds and rain chances. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40’s in our inland communities and lower 50’s at the beaches. We will see clouds come back into our area leading up to midnight introducing a small rain chance before sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will see a low pressure system move over the Gulf which will bump up our rain chances. The highest rain chance will be near the coast, but showers are possible for all areas. Highs will be just a tad warmer than today in the low-to-mid 60’s.

For next week, we remain unsettled with rain chances and temperatures rising through Thursday. Much like last week, a front will stall or move very slowly to our north contributing to our rain chances for the first half of the week. Wednesday into Thursday, that front will finally pass our area bringing in drier air for next weekend.