Clouds increase Friday ahead of a rainy weekend for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure stays in charge for the Gulf Coast leading to another quiet and chilly night, but we are tracking some big changes for the next few days.

Clear skies will continue through the evening and overnight period with a light breeze out of the east and northeast. Overnight temperatures will fall through the 40s and bottom out in the middle and upper 30s.

We will start to notice some changes Friday as our next rainmaker begins to take shape. We will leave rain out of the forecast Friday, but clouds will stream into the region through the day. Skies will go cloudy by the end of the day. Afternoon temperatures will top off near 60s.

Get set for a wet weekend. An area of low pressure will meander off the Gulf Coast Saturday and Sunday. This will provide the area with on and off rain through the weekend with breezy northeast winds. Some areas could receive 2-3” of rain by the time we wrap up Sunday. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 50s with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will return in the lead-up to Christmas. Temperatures will approach 70 by the middle of next week.