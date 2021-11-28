Clouds gradually clear overnight, Sunshine returns Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

It has been a gloomy Sunday for most with rain to start and clouds sticking around through this afternoon. The bulk of the rain as moved out, but some are still seeing mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 30’s north of I-10, near 40 along the interstate and mid-40’s at the beaches.

We bring back the sunshine to kick of the work week with highs tomorrow reaching the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s closer to the coast.

Moving through the week we see a mix of sun and clouds with highs gradually warming to the low-to-mid 70’s by Thursday. We bring in small rain chances next weekend.