Clouds finally move out tonight, Warmer temps ahead for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several cloudy, damp days for the Gulf Coast, brighter days lie ahead with sunshine making a welcomed return.

The clouds that have blanketed the Gulf Coast over the last few days will finally clear out through the evening and early parts of the night. A light northwest wind will continue into the night. Get set for another chilly night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 30s for many locations. Skies will be completely clear by sunrise Wednesday.

We are set for a nice streak of sunshine beginning Wednesday. Temperatures will likely remain quite cool through the day with a light northwest wind. Highs should manage to crack into the lower 60s. Skies will remain sunny.

Temperatures will warm up through the back half of the week in the lead up to Christmas. Highs should reach the lower 70s by Friday. Santa will deliver a warm Christmas to the region. Highs will manage to climb into the middle and upper 70s. No significant rain is in sight.