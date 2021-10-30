Clouds clearing tonight, Cool and dry Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have been stubborn Saturday, but sunshine looks to make a welcomed return to the Gulf Coast Sunday.

The deck of clouds that hung over the region Saturday will finally move out and fade away tonight. Drier air aloft will dominate the pattern through the night as skies become crystal clear. It will be a chilly night with lighter winds. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s at the coast.

Our Halloween Sunday will be bright and sunny. The evening will be perfect for the spooks and ghouls. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 70s. Temperatures will hover in the 60s Sunday evening.

Stunning weather will stick around through the first half of next week with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Our next rain chance will come Thursday with another cold front. We anticipate another dip in the temperatures late next week.

