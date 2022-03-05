Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast. We had a warm day today with some places even reaching 80 degrees! Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the low-60’s, and fog will be possible heading into the morning hours tomorrow. Make sure to be very careful on the roadways if you are going to be out and about tomorrow morning. The fog will eventually move out, but clouds will continue to build into the News 5 area throughout the day tomorrow. Highs will reach into the low-80’s by the afternoon hours with a small chance of rain at 10 percent, and then temperatures will drop into the mid-60’s overnight tomorrow.

Rain chances are on the rise to start next week. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the upper-70’s. After the cold front passes through Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the low-60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are at 40 percent for Tuesday and 60 percent for Wednesday. By the end of the week, rain chances will be scattered in nature with 20 to 30 percent rain chances through Saturday. With this unsettled pattern, make sure to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast!