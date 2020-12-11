Clouds building tonight ahead of rain for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a sunny week, some extra clouds have moved into the region. This is out ahead of our next rainmaker set to move in this weekend.

Clouds will continue to increase across the Gulf Coast Friday night as a cold front moves in from the west. South winds will lead to increasing humidity and warmer overnight temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. A stray shower will be possible before sunrise Saturday. Most of the rain will hold off until later in the morning.

Saturday will be a cloudy day for the Gulf Coast as the front moves in. Scattered rain will increase by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s with a steady southerly breeze. An isolated storm will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Another batch of rain will likely move through late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will cool off for the start of next week. Highs will hover near 60. Another push of cool air is forecast to arrive for the back half of next week. Lows may flirt with the freezing mark with highs in the 50s.