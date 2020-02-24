Clouds build tonight, rain tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday, Gulf Coast! I hope you all enjoyed the weekend.

Overnight lows will be warmer than they were last night with upper 40’s to lower 50’s inland and mid-50’s at the beaches. With a SE wind and an approaching low pressure system, we will see the humidity start to rise and cloud cover increase overnight.

Tomorrow we will see isolated showers in the morning, but those become more numerous in the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front makes its way through our area. Pack your rain gear for Lundi Gras parades! Highs will reach the upper 60’s with some spots hitting 70 degrees.

This SHOULD clear out by the time the parades roll Tuesday, but we could see some lingering showers. After that, we are in for another cool down and plenty of sunshine to end your work week.