Clouds build tomorrow with seasonable temperatures, cold week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend.

Tonight will be about average for this time of year, 40’s in our inland communities and 50’s south of I-10. For your Veterans Day tomorrow, the clouds will start to build in the afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible at 20% coverage. Highs will be in the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow night into Tuesday morning is when we will start to see the pattern shift with a cold front forecast to pass our area Tuesday morning. Expect some rain ahead of that, but the very cold air behind that front is what we are watching closely. We will likely see our high temperatures for Tuesday around 1 am or 2 am. After that, temperatures will drop to near freezing Tuesday afternoon and into the 20’s by Wednesday morning. Stay tuned and bundle up!

Tropics are clear currently.