Clouds build overnight, Weather Aware Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – All was quiet today in the News 5 neighborhood! Temperatures reached the lower 80’s under blue skies and tons of sun. Tonight, lows will dip to the upper 60’s along the coast and low-to-mid 60’s in our inland communities.

Overnight clouds will be on the increase and we become weather aware for your Sunday as scattered showers and storms are possible mainly in the afternoon. The eastern half of our area is under a level 1 risk for severe weather while the western half is under a level 2 risk. This is not a guarantee for severe weather, and some of you may not even see rain, but the potential is out there.

This unsettled, summerlike pattern continues into next week with rain chances most days and steamy conditions with highs in the mid-80’s. We finally look to dry out by the end of your work week into next weekend.