Clouds and rain chances build throughout the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

I hope you all enjoyed the sun today, because it will be hiding for awhile!

Overnight lows tonight will drop into the mid 50’s in our inland communities and upper 50’s to near 60° at the coastline. You will notice increasing clouds and a slight rain chance overnight with increased humidity due to a SE wind.

Be sure to have that umbrella and rain jacket out starting tomorrow! We will have a southerly wind bringing in moisture from the Gulf and approaching fronts to our north that will contribute to these rain chances. Highs tomorrow will be warm and above average in the low to mid 70’s.

Rain chances stick around for the rest of the week with a chance for strong or severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. While the greatest flooding and severe weather threat remains to our north, we are keeping a close eye on it, and will let you know of any changes! Temperatures will drop back to seasonable values in the 60’s by the end of the work week, but that unsettled pattern sticks around.