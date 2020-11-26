Clouds and isolated showers for Thanksgiving, Much colder next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has slipped into the region and will stall out. Additional rain chances lie ahead for Thanksgiving and beyond.

A stalled front will lead to continued cloudiness for our Thanksgiving. Temperatures will stay warm south and east of the boundary with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will run a few degrees cooler north of the front. A few showers will pop up mainly during the afternoon. The rain chance will hold at 30%.

A more active weather pattern will develop for the end of the week. Friday’s rain chance will rise substantially after sunset as an impulse of energy rises along the stalled front. Showers will linger into early Saturday with another big batch of rain sliding through for Sunday. The system will move out Sunday night leading to a massive temperature drop. Get ready for the coldest air so far this season. Highs will only reach the 50s with morning lows in the 30s.