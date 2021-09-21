Clouds and a few showers tonight, Much cooler mornings ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pop-up storms and high humidity remain Tuesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. That front is set to bring cooler and drier air to the Gulf Coast in time for the kick-off to autumn.

Isolated showers and storms will be scattered through the evening. As we move into the night, we anticipate increasing clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. A stray shower will be possible with the front as it enters the region Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Winds will turn out of the north and northwest after the front passes.

The cold front will clear our region by mid-morning. A cloudy sky during the morning will become sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be a tad breezy by the afternoon. Humidity will drop as a much more tranquil air mass settles in. Highs will only manage to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Get set for some cool, crisp mornings. Wake up temperatures will reach the lower and middle 50s Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will stay sunny with lighter winds. The air mass will slowly warm up with highs in the 80s through the weekend. The next significant rain chance will come by the middle or end of next week.