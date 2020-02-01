Clearing tonight, sunny Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

We FINALLY started to see some blue sky late this afternoon and that clearing will continue this evening and overnight. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 30’s in our inland communities and low-to-mid 40’s near or south of I-10. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow is a picture perfect Sunday with sunshine, blue skies, and highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s! If you do not have any outdoor plans, you will want to get out and enjoy this lovely day!

The sunny skies and warming trend continues for the start of your work week with partly cloudy skies, but the rain returns midweek with highs in the low-to-mid 70’s. We are monitoring this system for potential strong or severe storms, but timing and threats are pretty uncertain this far out. We will definitely keep you updated, but for now, just keep an eye out for new information! That will clear out by the end of the work week with cooler temperatures as well.