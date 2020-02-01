Clearing today, sunshine Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

Today we will start with just a handful of showers in our area and some patchy fog. That will clear out by late morning, but the clouds may stick around a little longer. Highs will reach the upper 50’s with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tonight lows will dip into the upper 30’s in our inland communities and lower 40’s near and south of I-10. Skies will be clear and rain free!

The sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid-60’s and clear skies. It will be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy Superbowl activities!

For next week, we start off with highs in the upper 60’s but gradually warm to the mid 70’s by midweek. The sunshine will stick around through Monday, with rain chances rising to near 30% Tuesday and 60% Wednesday and Thursday. We are looking at a chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday, but that will shift to just rain on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty with the main threats and timing, but we have plenty of time to track it and will keep you updated!