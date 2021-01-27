Clearing then Turning Chilly

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast, we are halfway to the weekend and changes are on the way.

As for the morning, we get passing showers, a few rumbles, patchy dense fog, and mild temperatures. The front driving all the unsettled weather will finally begin moving east today. The afternoon will bring drier skies and cooling temperatures as winds switch out of the northwest. It will be windy at times.

Tonight will turn cold. Temperatures will steadily fall and by daybreak, tomorrow most will be in the mid to upper 30s. For inland locations, a light freeze can’t be ruled out.

The end of the work-week will feel more winter-like with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s, but it does come with sunshine! Friday morning will be cold with temperatures near freezing.

We will be a little warmer for Senior Bowl Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. The daytime looks dry, but a stray shower will be possible late on as a cold front will be approaching leading into Sunday. We’ll be near 70 Sunday afternoon with a 30% rain chance, then we’ll trend cooler into the early half of next week with near seasonal conditions.