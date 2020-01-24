Clearing sky and seasonable temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The rain is moving away and beautiful weather is on the way! Happy Friday Gulf Coast.

Other than a tiny chance for a dribble of rain before sunrise, today will be dry. The morning does begin with some fog along the I-65 corridor in our northern communities and along the I-10 corridor in NWFL. Visibility may be reduced to less than ½ mile which is a traffic hazard. Take it slow, use the low beams, and give yourself plenty of time. There may be fog elsewhere, but it will be of the patchy variety.

It will be a cool start to the day. Most begin in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will clear through the morning. At lunchtime it will be a mostly sunny sky and it comes with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 60s with a light west northwest breeze.

With clear skies and a light wind, tonight will be chilly. Lows will head for the upper 30s. After a chilly start, tomorrow brings a partly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

The weather is looking awesome for the Senior Bowl and the Krewe De La Dauphine Parade on Dauphin Island tomorrow afternoon. As the afternoon moves along tomorrow, clouds will increase from the west, but the rain stays away.

On Sunday we return a chance for showers as moisture increases. It will also be cooler with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Any rain is gone by Monday and we go back to some sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

We’ll go on a small warming trend into mid-week and that will come with rain on Wednesday as another weak front moves in. This front clears out by Thursday and we’re right back to seasonable temperatures.