Clearing skies this afternoon, streak of dry weather this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are finally under a stretch of beautiful and comfortable conditions for this upcoming weekend. We started out with mostly cloudy skies but we are already seeing the clouds clear as we head towards the afternoon.

This morning we were sitting in the low 30s but our temperatures are on the rise. We have a breeze from the North around 10-15 mph that will make it feel colder than the temperature throughout your day.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40s for our inland communities and low 50s near the coast. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around for this upcoming weekend. Highs will slowly get back to around average in the mid-60s by this Sunday!