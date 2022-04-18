Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

After a very active night with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, the severe weather threat has come to an end. Temps are currently in the 60’s as winds shift from southerly to northerly.

Throughout the day, clouds will continue to clear with highs topping out in lower 70’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the coast. We could see a few lingering sprinkles here and there but the trend is clearing. Tonight lows will be CHILLY dropping to the 40’s and 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies.

Through Wednesday our skies will stay clear with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. During the second half of the week into next week we warm into the 80’s with lows in the 60’s. We stay rain-free through the weekend.