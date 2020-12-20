Clearing Skies, Mild Temperatures Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Most of the rain has left our region but we are seeing lingering clouds outside. There is less than a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle throughout the rest of the afternoon.

This week we have temperatures in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. On Christmas Eve there’s a 50% chance of rain with our next front that will pass through. This time around our temperatures will cool down and have a chilly Christmas Day forecast with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s! It will most definitely feel a lot like Christmas!