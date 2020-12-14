Clearing Skies and Cooling Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! After a mild and sometimes rainy weekend, we get changes as we kick off the new workweek.

Showers are exiting this morning and cold air is moving in. Temperatures across the region will vary quite a bit depending on where you are. It will be warmer east of I-65 and cooler west of I-65. It will also be breezy with a northwest wind today around 15 mph, but we could see gusts between 20-30 mph.

Clouds will clear as we move into the afternoon, but that won’t help us warm up too much. Most today will only see daytime highs in the low to mid-60s along and south of I-10. North of I-10 highs may not get out of the 50s. That northwest wind will make it feel even colder.

Tonight, will be clear and chilly as lows heads to the middle and upper 30s. Even more changes will be on the way Tuesday. For the most part, it will be a seasonal day with low 60s and mostly sunny, but winds will switch as the day goes on from northerly to easterly to southeasterly.

Our next system will arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will reinforce and bring even cooler air. By Thursday morning we could see a light freeze. Thursday and Friday afternoons bring sunshine and days in the 50s. We will approach freezing again Friday morning.

As we move into the weekend the trend will be moderating temperatures with slight rain chances.