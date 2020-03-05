Clearing rain, sunny weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Most of the rain is clearing out but we are still dealing with mostly cloudy skies and misty conditions. Today’s forecast headlines include drying out this afternoon, clearing later, and a much brighter end to the week

The chance for thunderstorms has all but come to an end, however, we can’t rule a stray shower over the next hour or two. That rain chance is very low though, at 10%. By the middle of the afternoon, we’ll be dry under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance by sundown we could get some sunshine.

Temperatures have stayed on the cool side, but most will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s briefly this afternoon. It will also be windy as cooler air will start to filter in. Wind gusts may be as high as 20 mph. Tonight turns chilly quickly while staying windy with lows in the middle 40s.

Friday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the mid-60s. It’s more beautiful weather this weekend with sunshine and near average temperatures. Higher moisture and warmer temperatures will begin the new week. Monday brings a slight rain chance and it’s scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.