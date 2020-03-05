Clearing clouds, sunshine ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast I hope you all had a great Thursday and are ready for Friday and the weekend!

We will start to see those stubborn clouds clear out overnight tonight with lows in the mid 40’s in our inland counties and upper 40’s closer to the coastline. There will be a brisk north wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, so it will feel colder tomorrow morning than what your thermometer says!

Tomorrow highs will reach the low-to-mid 60’s, but that north wind will stick around at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph! The good news is, the sunshine will return.

The sunny skies will stay through the weekend with highs warming to the mid-60’s by Sunday and lows in the 40’s. Rain will return early next week for another unsettled week. Remember to turn your clocks FORWARD one hour Saturday night/Sunday morning!