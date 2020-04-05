Clearing afternoon, rainy week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we woke up to scattered, light showers across our region. Most of the showers are done for the day as we have only a linger 10% heading into the afternoon.

This afternoon our temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with only a 10% chance of showers. A stationary front will build North of us setting up a cloudy and rainy week ahead.

On Tuesday, we will start heating up with temperatures in the mid-80s with 40% chance of thunderstorms. On Wednesday we will be in the upper 80s with a high of 87 degrees. The rain chances will stay around 30% to end the week.

