Clear tonight, severe risk tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – I hope everyone is enjoying the sunny skies this Sunday afternoon! There’s a 0% chance of rain heading into this evening. Tomorrow is a different story with a possible risk of severe weather.

We are staying weather aware tomorrow as we are monitoring a line of thunderstorms coming into our area ahead of a cold front. There is a low risk for heavy rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

After the front passes by Tuesday morning, we will cool down and dry out fairly quickly. We will then dive down into the low 50’s for Tuesday night. You can expect daytime highs in the low to mid 70’s for the remainder of the work week. We are monitoring a chance of showers on Friday with yet another cool down on Saturday.