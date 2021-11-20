Clear tonight, more clouds Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

It is a quiet Saturday with high pressure in control….This is keeping our radar crystal clear and rain free. Temps right now are sitting in the 60’s for most after reaching the 70’s this afternoon.

Lows tonight are going to drop to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 50’s at the beaches.

Looking ahead to your Sunday, we will start off clear and in the 50’s, but will warm up quickly with highs in the 70’s by the afternoon. Throughout the day we will see more clouds filter in ahead of our next system.

That front will pass Sunday night into Monday morning bringing some rain, but mostly MUCH cooler air to start the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50’s on Tuesday with lows in the 30’s. Moving towards Thanksgiving, we will see another system move through, but it does not look to bring much rain currently. We will continue to keep you updated.