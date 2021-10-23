Clear Start, Seasonable Weekend Ahead!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and closer to the mid 60s near the coast. A lovely set up this weekend with highs in the low 80s and no chance of rain. Clear skies throughout your Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday.

On Monday the unsettled weather pattern will begin with highs in the mid 80s and a 30% chance of rain. The weather will be similar on Tuesday. By Wednesday we are tracking a threat of severe weather with our next front passing through. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Stay weather aware!

We will clear out by Thursday with sunny skies and a COOL DOWN ahead! Lows in the low 50s on Friday and highs in the low 70s. A quiet weekend next week.