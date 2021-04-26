Clear start, comfortable temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a beautiful day yesterday with plenty of sunshine! The lovely conditions will continue into the start of your week. This morning temperatures are in the lower 50’s in our inland communities, mid-50’s along I-10 and upper 50’s and lower 60’s at the beaches. The NE wind will continue at around 5-10 mph.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s at the beaches. We keep rain out of the forecast until Thursday when our next system approaches. Highs will stick in the lower 80’s through mid-week, but as the rain rolls in temps will decrease to the mid-to-upper 70’s.