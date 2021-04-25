Clear start, beautiful afternoon ahead

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Sunshine returns today with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.

There is a high risk for rip currents today, be careful of the water! The sun and clear skies stick around through midweek with highs in the 70’s and 80’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Our next rain chance returns Thursday with temperatures in the 70’s and lows in the 60’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories