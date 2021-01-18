Clear skies tonight, Warmer afternoons ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a picture-perfect start to this new week on the Gulf Coast. A warming trend lies ahead followed by increasing rain chances.

An area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico remains the dominant weather feature. A very light south breeze will develop through the evening and continue into the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will slowly drop. Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s inland to the lower and middle 40s at the coast.

Quiet weather will continue into Tuesday with ample sunshine. A south wind will aid temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. A cold front will slip into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will bring extra clouds, but rain chances are looking quite slim.

This will begin a more unsettled stretch for the Gulf Coast. Highs will hold in the 60s. Scattered rain will be possible Thursday through the weekend.