MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! Today was warm and filled with lots of sunshine across the region. We will stay mostly clear into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid-50’s. Tomorrow, we will have some sunshine to start the day, but clouds will start to roll into the area into the afternoon and evening hours with a 20 percent chance of rain and temperatures getting warm again into the upper-70’s and low-80’s.

We are WEATHER AWARE on Tuesday for some showers and storms that will move into the News 5 area around midday and into the later evening hours with some possibly being severe. We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather with the main threats being damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible. Wednesday will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and storms with some possibly being severe. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast right here on WKRG.com or on the WKRG weather app.

There is a small rain chance on Thursday with highs in the mid-70’s, but by the start of your weekend, we will have sunny skies and some cooler temperatures into the upper-60’s and low-70’s.

Have a great week!