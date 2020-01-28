Clear night with cool temps, Get set for a beautiful Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have continued to clear the region. This trend will continue into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s. Breezes will stay light and out of the north northeast. It will be a tad chilly when we start off our Tuesday. Morning low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s. There could be some patchy fog in the region, so keep that in mind for the morning commute.

We are anticipating more sunshine for Tuesday. A few more clouds should start streaming in by the afternoon and evening, but we will leave rain out of the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with low humidity and light winds. Another weak weather disturbance will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. This will lead to another round of light rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will run slightly below average long term with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s.