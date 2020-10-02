Clear blue skies, highs in the mid 70s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The streak of sunny, cool weather continues. We had a dry front pass through last night that brought drier air to our region. This front also cooled down our temperatures. You will see nothing but beautiful blue skies outside today!

Highs will only reach the mid 7s today and tomorrow. Saturday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. A perfect college football Saturday as it will be sunny and 75! Rain chances are nonexistent for today and this weekend. Next week our temperatures will be in the low 80s but the sunshine will stick around!