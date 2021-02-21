Clear and sunny start, warmer afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Another beautiful day ahead! Our winds are calm this morning which is allowing some areas to start out chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Most of us are starting out in the mid 30s for our inland communities and low 40s along the coast. There is plenty of sunshine across our region this morning!

As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight tonight into tomorrow morning there is a 20% chance of seeing a shower with our next front passing through. Although, this one will be weak and we will not feel a huge cool down behind it. Highs will stay in the 60s this week and warming up to the 70s by the end of this upcoming week.