Clear and seasonable weather tonight, Mid-week storms ahead of Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a sunny and seasonable start to the work week. Milder temperatures lie ahead before we cool down in time for Christmas.

An area of high pressure sitting over the northern Gulf of Mexico has kept the pattern quiet and skies clear. This will continue overnight as the high moves east. Winds will go very light and temperatures will fall off steadily. Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s inland to the middle and upper 40s closer to the coast. A few high clouds will be possible. There could also be some patchy fog early Tuesday morning.

Quiet weather will persist Tuesday with a few high clouds. Highs will climb a bit more reaching the middle 60s. More clouds will steam into the region Wednesday ahead of our next rainmaker. This will be in the form of a cold front. A light of showers and storms will move across the Gulf Coast overnight Wednesday an into Thursday morning. There will be a chance for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm. The main hazard will be damaging winds or a brief tornado.

Much colder air will move in behind the front Thursday. Temperatures will be dropping through Thursday (Christmas Eve). Wind chills will be in the 40s. This will set the stage for a cold Christmas. Highs will only reach the upper 40s with Christmas morning temperatures hovering in the middle and upper 20s.