MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds have dotted the Gulf Coast skies. We anticipate continued sunshine through the end of the week with our next front moving in early next week.

A steady southeast wind will begin to lessen through the evening and into the night. A few clouds will linger early, but we anticipate slow clearing by sunrise Friday. Overnight lows will fall to seasonable levels tonight with morning lows Friday in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunny skies and steady east winds will dominate the Friday weather pattern. Mother Nature will provide us a stunning Earth Day. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Humidity will stay in a very comfortable range.

The weather pattern will remain quiet and tranquil through the weekend. Highs will reach the 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s. Humidity looks to rise a bit by Sunday. A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast Monday and pass through early Tuesday. Currently, rain chances look to stay rather slim with this next front. Temperatures will soar into the middle 80s Monday with some cooler, drier air by the middle of next week.