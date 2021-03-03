Clear and quiet weather ahead, Small rain chance ahead of the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The clouds have cleared out and sunshine returned to the Gulf Coast Wednesday. More nice weather lies ahead.

High pressure will begin building into the region tonight and Thursday. This will lead to a period of quiet, tranquil weather for the Gulf Coast. Expect clear skies to continue tonight with a light breeze out of the north. Overnight lows will be chilly ranging from the middle and upper 30s inland to the lower and middle 40s at the coast.

Thursday is looking like a picture-perfect day for the region. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature. This will mean light and variable winds by the afternoon and a cloudy-free sky. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to around 70. Some clouds will begin streaming in after sunset.

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a quick-moving weather system. Most of Friday will be dry, but some rain will slide through overnight Friday into Saturday morning. No thunderstorms are expected. Clouds will linger Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry. Seasonable weather is expected long-term with more sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s and 70s.