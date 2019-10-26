Clear and dry, cooler temperatures ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat now has ended. A cold front passed our area throughout this afternoon leaving behind clear skies, dry air and cooler temperatures.

Tonight clouds will continue to clear out with lows dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow’s highs will reach the upper 70s with lows in the 60s.

Towards midweek, we are watching our next system that is expected to approach our area. Being far out, timing is still uncertain, so we will continue to keep you updated as we know more. In the meantime, stay on top of the weather with your News 5 weather app for the latest weather video, forecast, and other information!