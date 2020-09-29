Clear and cooler tonight, Dry streak ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds continue to clear out of the region as drier and cooler air settled into the Gulf Coast.

After a cloudy start to the day Tuesday, skies cleared out with sunshine returning for the afternoon. A clear sky and lighter northwest breezes will continue though the evening and into the overnight period. Light winds will allow temperatures will cool down. It will be a crisp start to Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast.

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature for Wednesday. Winds will remain light with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. That is anywhere from 5-10° below average. Another cold front will push through the region Thursday. This will be a dry cold front, so no rain with this one. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The extended outlook is quiet. Highs will run below average in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Some communities may drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.