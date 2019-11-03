Clear and cool tonight, warmer tomorrow, tracking next cold front

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a fantastic weekend and enjoyed the sunshine and cooler temperatures!

Tonight will be chilly, so if you are heading out to the last night of the Greater Gulf State Fair, grab a jacket! Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40’s along the coast while our inland communities will sit in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs a little bit warmer in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Next week we will gradually warm up to more seasonable temperatures (mid 70’s) and introduce more rain Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. After this passes, we will be cool again for next weekend.

The tropics are quiet.