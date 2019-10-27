Clear and cool tonight, mild tomorrow, tracking rain mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows dipping into the 50’s. Near the coastline, you will see the upper 50’s, where inland communities will see the lower 50’s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer than today in the upper 70’s for most with some areas topping out near 80°. Rain coverage during the day tomorrow is small (10%), but will increase overnight as moisture moves into our area ahead of a warm front.

This warm front will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night through Wednesday. Thursday into Friday, a cold front is forecast to pass our area. Ahead of this front, we could see strong thunderstorms on Thursday. After the front passes, we will cool off into the 60’s for next weekend.

Apart from Hurricane Pablo in the northern Atlantic (no threat to land), the tropics are quiet.