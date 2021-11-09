Clear and cool start, sunny afternoon!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Crystal clear skies this morning with temperatures starting out around the mid 40’s.



The beautiful weather continues for the Gulf Coast. We will see clear skies today with a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs will warm again into the middle 70s, but it will remain dry and comfortable. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with building clouds by the evening.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday night or early Friday morning. This will bring some rain to the Gulf Coast, but we do not anticipate severe weather. Another cooldown ahead with temperatures expected to drop again for the weekend with highs in the 60s.