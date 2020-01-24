Clear and Cool Night Ahead, Rain Chance Arrives Late this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A dry and pleasant air mass has settled into the Gulf Coast. We will certainly reap the benefits with a comfortably cool and dry evening and overnight period.

A light west and northwest wind will continue to relax through the evening and overnight hours. Skies will stay mostly clear with very dry air in place. This will allow temperatures to drop steadily through the night. Overnight lows will range from the mid-30s in our far inland locations to the lower and middle 40s closer to the coast. Make sure you take along a light jacket for your evening plans.

Saturday is looking nice and very typical of late January. Expect lots of sunshine to start the day with a slow and gradually increase in cloudiness late. We will leave rain out of the forecast. High temperatures will climb to around 60. It should stay mild for the payers and visitors in town for this year’s Senior Bowl.

A weak weather system will skirt across the northern Gulf on Sunday. This will lead to a cloudy sky, chilly temperatures, and some off and on light showers. Overall rainfall totals will stay quite low. Warmer temperatures will arrive early next week with highs surging back into the middle 60s. The back half of next week is looking unsettled with several opportunities for rain.