Clear and chilly tonight, warming trend ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was just lovely with blue skies, sunshine, a few cirrus clouds, and temperatures in the mid-60’s. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 40’s right at the coast. Mostly clear skies will continue with a north wind at around 5 mph.
This picture-perfect weather will continue through your Monday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60’s and lower 70’s and tons of sun. Moving through next week, no rain is in the forecast for the most part. We will see a gradual warming trend, ending the week with temperatures in the upper 70’s and will bring back a small rain chance for the weekend.