Clear and chilly tonight, Warmer and wetter pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This holiday week has started off dry and cool, but there are some changes ahead. Rain chances will be on a roller coaster ride this week.

An area of high pressure will pass to our north overnight. This will lead to a continued dry weather pattern. Temperatures will fall off quickly after sunset under a crystal-clear sky. A light breeze will stick around out of the east and northeast. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s inland to the upper 40s at the coast. You will need the jackets as you head out Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be marked by a quick warm up and increasing clouds late in the day. Winds will begin to change direction become southerly. This will lead to extra clouds late and temperatures warming into the lower and middle 70s.

A cold front will enter the region Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and a few storms late. This front will likely stall out leading to a continued unsettled pattern. Extra clouds and a few showers will linger into Thanksgiving Thursday and black Friday. Another surge of moisture is likely to come by the weekend. There will be a good coverage of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Drier and cooler air will arrive early next week.