Clear and chilly start, Thunderstorms on the way tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We started out with chilly temperatures around the mid-30s. We will be mostly clear throughout the start of your day with building clouds throughout the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s with only a 10% chance of rain today.

Tomorrow we will be WEATHER AWARE as a line of thunderstorms will be entering our region around 5 pm. Throughout the morning we will be humid in the low 60s with patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. The overall risk is low but we cant rule out damaging winds or a stray tornado. We could see some heavy rain with this front as well.

We will then be clearing out by Monday and cooling down with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s to start out next week!