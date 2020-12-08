Clear and chilly night ahead, Warmer afternoons for the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a chilly first-half to our work week. Some changes will begin to take place Wednesday in the form of warmer temperatures.

High pressure is in firm control of the Gulf Coast and the Southeast U.S. This will keep the weather pattern quiet tonight and, in the days ahead. Under a mostly clear sky and light to calm winds, we anticipate another chilly night. Temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s inland to the middle and upper 40s closer to the coast. You will need the jackets Wednesday morning.

A west and west-southwest breeze will begin to develop Wednesday afternoon. Skies will stay sunny, but the change in wind direction will allow a warming trend to begin. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s. A few clouds will begin to dot the sky Thursday and Friday, but we will leave rain out of the forecast. Highs will reach the 70s by the end of the week.

Our next cold front will approach Saturday. Expect extra clouds and some scattered rain late in the day. There is some uncertainty regarding the speed of this next front. Some rain could linger into Sunday as week. This will likely be followed by another push of cool air early next week.