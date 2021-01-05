Clear and chilly night ahead, Rain chances coming soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The quiet and tranquil weather pattern will stick around for one more day. After that, we look for the next cold front to bring the Gulf Coast rain.

High pressure remains in firm control with a light northerly flow. Clear skies will continue through the evening with a light northeasterly wind. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset. You will most certainly need the jackets when you head out Wednesday morning. Morning low temperatures will range from near freezing inland to the lower 40s at the coast. A few clouds may begin streaming in from the west.

Clouds will continue to increase across the Gulf Coast Wednesday in advance of our next rainmaker. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs will reach the lower 60s with winds becoming easterly. Rain will stay well to our west.

Rain chances will rise for Thursday as the cold front moves across the region. An isolated rumble of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will run cooler for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Clouds will tend to linger. More rain is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning.